Dunster murder: Judge rules husband unfit for trial
- Published
A 79-year-old man accused of murdering his wife is unfit to stand trial, a judge has ruled.
Hugh Webber is charged with killing 77-year-old Angela Webber at their home in Dunster, Somerset, in 2020.
Bristol Crown Court heard psychiatrists found he was too ill to take part in court proceedings.
A hearing will take place in January where a jury will be asked to determine whether Mr Webber, who has been remanded is custody, killed his wife.
The defendant, of St George's Street, Dunster, did not attend the hearing.
Andrew Langdon QC, prosecuting, told the court: "It is a very sad case, and he is a man who suffers from organic delusional disorder and dementia.
"According to both psychiatrists it is a condition that unhappily he is not expected to recover from and, indeed, the prognosis is that his condition will unfortunately deteriorate."
Adam Vaitilingam QC, defending, said: "It seems on the evidence of the two psychiatrists that he is unable to participate in a trial, unable to instruct his legal team and unable to comprehend what has happened at all."
Judge William Hart said: "I have read all the reports and it is a tragic case and it is very sad, and he is unlikely to change, save for the worse.
"There is only one possible conclusion one can come to in light of the psychiatric evidence and I do find this defendant is unfit to stand his trial for the reasons outlined."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk