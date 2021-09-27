Somerset retired nurse waited 17 months for hip surgery
A retired nurse who was left for 17 months in pain waiting for hip surgery said at times she felt suicidal.
Sybil Williams from Minehead, Somerset had a lower leg amputated in 2008 and was waiting for surgery on her other leg when the pandemic hit.
Her case has been highlighted by Healthwatch England that warned waiting list delays were at a record high affecting some 5.6m people.
Hospital bosses have apologised. Sybil, 86, finally had her op in March.
The NHS website states the maximum waiting time in England for non-urgent, consultant-led treatments is 18 weeks from the day your appointment is booked through the NHS e-Referral Service, or when the hospital or service receives your referral letter.
There are multiple caveats that include when delaying the start of your treatment is in your best clinical interests, for example, when stopping smoking or losing weight first is likely to improve the outcome of your treatment. None applied to Ms Williams.
She said: "As I was waiting for my surgery, I would frequently call both the admissions department and the surgeon's secretary to check on progress as a reminder I was in pain."
"The waiting time was dreadful. I was in constant pain and at times thought I couldn't go on any longer. I felt suicidal in December 2020."
Ms Williams added: "Due to my amputated leg, I use mobility aids to get around, but I developed a shoulder injury that was so painful I couldn't move.
"I had lost a lot of my independence and had to turn to painkillers to ease my pain while waiting for surgery.
"When the day finally came, I felt extremely well looked after by the NHS. The surgery went very well too.
"I have now regained my independence and joy of life. You wouldn't even know there had been anything wrong with that hip."
Healthwatch England has called for better communication and support to patients and interim care to help them while they are waiting for treatment.
Chief operating officer at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust and Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Matthew Bryant has apologised to Ms Williams and the other patients also affected by delays.
"We know how important the care we provide for people is, and we are working hard to see people and reduce waiting times."
"Our colleagues are working hard to achieve this, and we have a number of new developments, including the opening of a new diagnostic centre in Taunton, additional diagnostic capacity in Yeovil Hospital and weekend surgical clinics, and a new operating theatre on the Musgrove Park site."
