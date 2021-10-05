Bath photographer discovers fate of man trapped in rubble
A photographer has been reunited with the man whose hand he photographed in a building collapse 55 years ago.
Geoff Ellis was working for the Bath Chronicle in 1966 when he was sent to cover the disaster in Bath.
He shot the striking image of Albert Timbrell's single hand reaching out from the rubble as he tried to escape after the structure fell down.
The pair was reunited when Mr Ellis posted the photo on social media and the hand was recognised by its owner.
'Happy result'
In 1966 Mr Ellis was a young photographer when he went to cover a building collapse in Norfolk Crescent.
One of the many distressing images he took that day was of a hand sticking out of the rubble surrounded by firefighters trying to free him.
Mr Ellis had to return to the office with his story immediately after taking the shot to make the next print edition, so he never found out the fate of his subject.
That is, until the image resurfaced on a social media page recently, reconnecting the photographer with the mystery hand.
Mr Ellis said a copy of the newspaper was found during a house clearance.
"Somebody put a post up saying, 'I'm really shocked I've just taken my dead father's carpet up and this old crumpled Chronicle was underneath it and it looks like there was a dreadful accident in Bath years ago and someone was trapped under a building'.
"After about three or four hours this comment suddenly comes up saying 'I'm the hand'.
"And it was Albert, who's the guy who had been buried who had spotted it and claimed ownership," said Mr Ellis.
Albert Timbrell, 76, had never seen the image before but instantly recognised his favourite jumper and his own hand sticking out of the rubble on the building site where he had been working as a labourer.
Recalling the moment he said: "We heard somebody shout, 'it's falling' and that was it, we were down.
"There was no chance to run anywhere, it just collapsed immediately. I was just in shock, but I realised my hand was in free air."
It was 90 minutes before Mr Timbrell was eventually pulled free from the debris.
"I don't think it ever goes out your mind, but certain things bring it back fresh in the front of your mind, and the photo did exactly that," he added.
Mr Ellis has included this image in his book about his time as a photographer in Bath.
"I just found it really interesting.
"This follow-up is about 55 years late I know, but it's nice to see a happy result to this thing," he said.
The pair is due to meet in person later to share their memories of the day.
