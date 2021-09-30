Baby 'unexpectedly' born at Clevedon minor injury unit
A baby has "unexpectedly" become the first to be born at a minor injury unit [MIU] in Somerset.
Mother Joni Reed was with her husband Simon driving along the M5, when she started going into labour.
Clevedon MIU usually only treats minor injuries but realising it was near-by, they drove straight there and Etta was born within minutes of their arrival.
Staff at the unit said while they have never delivered a baby there before, they were "happy to help".
The couple, from Axbridge, were on their way to Oxford when Etta decided to make her appearance.
'Forgot the towels'
Mrs Reed, 39, said: "I thought we'd better pull over and call 999, but thankfully Simon found the MIU was close to us.
"Had Simon not thought about taking us to the MIU, I wouldn't have known what to do.
"Good thing I packed a bag just in case, too, but I forgot the towels."
She added: "I can't thank everyone enough for helping us in our hour of need."
'Made history'
Despite usually treating patients for grazes, sprains, bruises or broken bones, staff quickly turned their skills to helping Mrs Reed give birth to Etta, who weighed a healthy 8lb 4oz.
Sirona Care and Health, which runs the unit, said baby Etta had "made history".
"We all send our congratulations to Joni and Simon and thank them for making our day at Clevedon," said Helen Stevens, from the unit.
"We have never delivered a baby in the unit before, but were all so delighted to have been able to help."
Mrs Reed and Etta were checked by the maternity team at St Michael's Hospital in Bristol before being discharged home.
