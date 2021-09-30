Portishead death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body at a block of apartments.
Police were called to Paper Mill Gardens, in the harbour area of Portishead, near Bristol, on Wednesday.
The man was detained at the property and remains in custody, Avon and Somerset Police said. The cause of death is unconfirmed.
House to house inquiries have been carried out and investigations are ongoing.
Temporary Det Ch Insp Roger Doxsey said: "This is a terrible time for everyone who knew this woman.
"We know the community may have questions and concerns but we ask for your patience and understanding as we complete a thorough investigation."
The woman's family has been informed.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk