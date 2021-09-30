Somerset charity SARSAS launches messaging service
An instant messaging service for people affected by rape and sexual abuse has been launched.
Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Abuse Support (SARSAS) offers telephone support to victims and added instant messaging "to be more accessible".
CEO of SARSAS, Claire Bloor, said while getting in touch can feel overwhelming, they want people to "reach out in whatever way is best for them".
The charity recorded a 27% increase in referrals in the last year.
Ms Bloor said the "huge" increase is partly because the Covid pandemic has "really impacted people".
"Over the last year people may have been in really difficult situations at home living with people who may have been perpetrators of abuse," she said.
"There are also people who may have experienced sexual violence years ago or when they were children, and that for those people the trauma of living with the pandemic and the uncertainty has retriggered those experiences of trauma."
The charity launched the new instant messaging service because it said "not everyone is able, or feels comfortable, to talk on the phone".
Ms Bloor added: "It can really help those who have not previously spoken out-loud about what has happened to them.
"We had a beautiful quote last night saying: 'thank you, I feel I can breath for the first time in ages'.
"So it's that real relief that people are feeling after they use the service which can be a real help to people."
The instant messaging service is available Tuesday and Thursday lunchtime and Wednesday evening between 18:00 and 20:00.
The charity hopes to have the messaging service running alongside all the helpline shifts by the end of the year.
