National Hunt jockey injured in fatal road crash

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Matt Griffiths was critically injured in the crash on Sunday

A National Hunt jockey has been seriously injured in a crash that also left one man dead.

The passenger, a 27-year-old man, died in the crash on Sunday at about 20:45 BST near Exford, Exmoor when a BMW car hit a tree near the B3224.

The driver Matt Griffiths, 31 was taken to Southmead Hospital with a critical head injury. The national hunt jockey is thought to be in a stable condition.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for information and witnesses.

A spokesperson for the Injured Hockey Fund said: "There was a fatal car accident yesterday near Exford on Exmoor.

"National hunt jockey Matt Griffiths was involved in this and having been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, is now in a stable but critical condition.

"His family have asked for privacy at this difficult time."

