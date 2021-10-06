Universal Credit: Charity warns benefit cut will be 'devastating'
By Ruth Bradley
Political reporter, BBC Radio Somerset
- Published
A mother who cares for her disabled child has said the Universal Credit reduction has left her "nearly crying".
The government has now removed the £20-a-week increase to Universal Credit (UC) that had been brought in to help people during the pandemic.
Somerset charities have warned it will have a "devastating effect".
64-year-old Kathleen Smith from Somerset said she is concerned because she already often goes without meals to make ends meet.
According to the Office for National Statistics more than 15,600 people claim Universal Credit in Somerset, Bath and North East Somerset.
Ian Byworth, the CEO of Citizens Advice Mendip, said the increase was a "lifeline".
"The cut, which Citizens Advice nationally campaigned against, will have a devastating effect," he said.
'Can't afford gas'
Ms Smith said loss will have an "enormous" impact on her family.
"We go to the shop, it's a joke between us, we look for the yellow stickers, that gets us by," she said.
She said she often goes without meals to make ends meet already.
"During the winter the heating has to go on which is a lot of money. Because of the conditions my daughter has she feels cold a lot."
Ms Smith currently pays £43 a month for her gas and electric.
"After going on the comparison website I was nearly crying, the lowest quote was £132 a month. There's no way I can afford that.
"The extra money from Universal Credit could have contributed towards that."
'Back to crime'
Anvour Gumbs from Lindley House homeless hostel in Somerset said the extra money had helped him to "budget better".
"They could have reduced it in intervals rather than one big swoop," he said.
Ricky Ward, also from Lindley House, said he has been claiming Universal Credit since he was released from prison last year.
"Taking a third of my income away from me - I'm tempted to go back to crime," he said.
"The way I see it crime rates are going to shoot up. Expect more cash machines to be robbed, expect more drug dealers to be robbed."
A government spokesperson said said the increase was always going to be a "temporary uplift".
"Universal Credit will continue to provide vital support," they said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk