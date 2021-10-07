Woman found dead at scene of Somerset caravan fire
A woman has been found dead at the scene of a caravan fire.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in Highbridge, near the Somerset Levels, on 4 October.
Firefighters rescued the woman from the caravan but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary said the blaze was not believed to be suspicious but added inquiries were ongoing. It said it was working to identify the woman's next of kin.
