Wurzels' story featured on Nailsea's heritage trail
- Published
A band which celebrates rural life from cider to manure is featuring in a heritage trail.
The Wurzels rose to fame in the 70s with hits such as I Am A Cider Drinker and Combine Harvester.
The trail will feature 10 sites around Nailsea, including the pub where the band recorded its first record in 1966.
Emily Miller, from Nailsea Town Council, said: "The idea is to connect people and visitors with the heritage of the town."
The Wurzels were originally named Adge Cutler and the Wurzels, after its founding member and frontman.
In 1966, according to his former manager John Miles, Mr Cutler went to his office saying he had written some songs and wanted to "make some money out of them".
Loving a challenge, Mr Miles said he rang a friend at EMI and told him "Adge had written these songs about cider and manure".
Despite thinking he was "nuts" Mr Cutler was taken to Abbey Road studios in London to "put all the songs on tape".
Eight years later at the age of 42, he died in a car crash and is buried at Christ Church in Nailsea.
"He grew up in Nailsea and worked at Coates Cider Factory in the town," said Ms Miller.
"The band also recorded its first live LP for EMI in front on an audience at the Royal Oak, Christmas 1966."
To highlight the history of the Wurzels in the town, a stone plinth and "interpretation board" is being installed outside the pub along with a QR code linking people to a website.
"There'll be loads of information and pictures with local people and you'll be able to listen to the Wurzels' songs and hear stories from people who knew them and grew up with them," said Ms Miller.
"And because its a website we can add to the history."
Other locations on the walking tour will include the history of brewing and cider in the town and prehistoric Nailsea.
The trail is due to open in November.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk