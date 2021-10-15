We're in a mental health pandemic, Somerset charity says
A mental health charity which helps young people in crisis has said the UK is in a "mental health pandemic".
In Charley's Memory was named after 18-year-old Charley Marks from Burnham-on-Sea who killed himself in 2015.
Charity director Dawn Carey said demand for its services had doubled since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The organisation which recently won a £390,000 grant also said charities were filling the gap as statutory services were failing to meet growing demand.
'Good to talk'
"This really is a mental health pandemic. Worse than most people will ever realise," said Ms Carey.
"We really need the outstanding community support that we have had to continue to be able to help all the growing numbers of young people in need."
In Charley's Memory was set up by his mum Jo Clements and supports young people aged from 11-25 by offering one-to-one counselling.
The organisation will use its £389,000 National Lottery grant to increase its capacity of counselling sessions a week from 100 to 400 for the next five years.
"We get referrals every single week from child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS), from the doctors, from social services, we see these people - they are being failed by the statutory services."
"All the time we say, 'it's good to talk', but who are they going to talk to?" said Ms Carey.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), rates of suicide among young people have "generally increased in recent years," but the overall number remains low.
The deaths of 601 under-25s were recorded as suicides in England and Wales in 2019 compared to 434 a decade earlier.
