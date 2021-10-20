Ben Condon: High Court grants new inquest into death of baby
Parents whose baby son died following hospital failures have succeeded in their bid for a new inquest into his death.
Ben Condon died at Bristol Children's Hospital in April 2015 after a respiratory infection.
His parents Allyn and Jenny applied to the High Court for a fresh inquest after years of campaigning.
The couple said the decision took them another step to getting "justice" for Ben.
Born at 29 weeks, Ben weighted just under 3lb at birth and spent six weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
Three days after being taken home, Ben developed a small cough. When his condition worsened, he was transferred to Bristol Children's Hospital where doctors diagnosed Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV).
While most children with the virus make a full recovery, Ben's condition worsened. He died following a cardiac arrest on 17 April.
At his original inquest in June 2016, Coroner Maria Voisin recorded a narrative verdict saying Ben's death was caused by acute respiratory distress syndrome, hMPV and the fact he had been born prematurely.
Earlier this month the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) concluded, after a four-year investigation, that there had been a "catalogue of failings" leading up to his death, including him not being given medication at the correct time.
University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust has apologised for its failings.
'We've been lied to'
Speaking after the High Court decision, Ben's parents, from Weston-super-Mare in Somerset, said they were "absolutely delighted" by the ruling.
In a statement they said: "For more than six years, we have battled to find out what happened to our beautiful baby boy.
"We've been cast aside, disregarded, lied to, and deceived, when all we wanted as Ben's parents, was to understand why he lost his life and ensure that no other family has to endure the same heartache we have.
"Today's ruling gets us closer to closure after our long fight for justice and we will now focus on the new inquest."
Mary Smith from Novum Law, the family's legal representatives, said: "The new inquest is welcomed. The trust will now have to answer difficult but vital questions about the events leading up to Ben's death."
