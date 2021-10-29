Children In Need: Somerset teen starts rickshaw cycle in dad's memory
A teenager whose father Rod Walsh died in a car crash aged 54 is due to take part in the Children In Need rickshaw challenge in his memory.
Sixteen year old Tom Walsh from Cheddar said he experienced "mental breakdowns" for years after the fatal accident on the M5 in September, 2018.
He said he was finally able to "gain confidence" when mental health charity The Space, offered him support.
Tom aims to cycle for 30 miles ( about 40km) to raise money for the service.
The route is due to start at the SS Great Britain in Bristol and will continue over Clifton bridge, through Chew Magna, down Cheddar Gorge and will end at the Thatcher's brewery because he said his father "absolutely loved cider".
His father Rod Walsh died at the age of 54 after a lorry driver drove into a line of queuing traffic on the motorway.
His son was 13 at the time.
Tom said he "found it really hard to cope" with his mental health on the first anniversary of the crash and during Year Nine and 10 at school.
"Some of my hobbies I didn't want to do anymore and I just lost any sort of push to do anything, and that's where my grades started dropping.
"I'd had mental breakdowns at home. The feeling that took over my entire life was anger.
"I hated it."
His mother Ceri Walsh said it was a difficult time for the whole family and she felt like she had "lost all sense of normality".
"Thomas was desperately needing something. He was angry with what happened, angry with what the driver had done," she said.
She said being allocated a free counsellor from The Space was just what her son needed.
"It really helped me regain my confidence. I could notice myself becoming better and my schoolwork getting better," Tom said.
Doreen Smith from the charity said Tom was an "inspirational young man".
"If we hadn't received funding from Children In Need we wouldn't be able to support as many people as we can," she said.
The route will start and finish on 1 November.
