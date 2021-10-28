Bridgwater nightclub sexual assault under investigation
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a sexual assault at a nightclub.
A woman was inappropriately touched from behind at The Palace nightclub in Bridgwater, Somerset, at about 01:00 BST on 26 September, officers said.
Avon and Somerset Police want to trace two men seen in the club at the time as part of its investigation.
One is described as white, in his late teens, with blond hair and stubble. The second is black, also late teens, with medium length hair and stubble.
A police spokesperson said CCTV had been studied and the woman was being given support.
