Glastonbury defibrillator damaged in paint attack
- Published
A defibrillator close to Glastonbury Tor has been vandalised.
The lifesaving kit, on a path close to the historic site in Somerset, has been covered in dark paint.
It is the second time that the defibrillator, used to provided emergency treatment for people suffering cardiac arrest, has been vandalised.
Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the incident which was first spotted at 17:40 GMT on Monday.
A police spokesperson said it is not known exactly when the incident occurred.
Lawrence Rayment, who runs Heartstart Somerset which put the defibrillator in, said he was "absolutely shocked" and described it as "devastating".
"It is there as a lifesaving project. On average two people a year die going up and down the Tor and a lot of hard work...has gone into it," he said.
He added that the group is looking to make the defibrillator "operational again as soon as possible".
Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
