Man dies after attack outside Bath McDonald's
- Published
A murder probe has been launched after an 18-year-old man died after an "altercation" outside a McDonald's restaurant.
Benjamin Smith suffered a head injury in Corn Street, Bath, between 02:30 and 03:00GMT on Monday. He died in hospital on Tuesday evening.
A 19-year-old on man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The force is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Mr Smith, from Melksham, suffered the fatal injury almost immediately after an altercation at McDonald's in nearby Southgate Street, police said.
Det Insp Ben Lavender said: "This is a tragedy and our sympathies are with Benjamin's family in their grief.
"We're working hard to get answers for them."
He said anyone in the area of Southgate Street, St James's Parade or Corn Street may be able to help the investigation.
The man remains in police custody, they added.