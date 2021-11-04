Man bailed over street attack death in Bath
- Published
A teenager arrested in connection with the death of a man has been bailed.
The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder after Benjamin Smith died following an altercation outside a McDonalds in Bath.
Mr Smith, 18, from Melksham, suffered a head injury in the assault in Corn Street between 02:30 and 3:00GMT on Monday and died the next day.
Avon and Somerset Police said the suspect was released on police bail while investigations continue.
It appealed for anyone who has information about the attack to get in contact.