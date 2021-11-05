Bridgerton helps Netflix contribute £132m to south west economy
Bridgerton, the David Attenborough series Our Planet and upcoming Aardman animation Robin Robin, have helped contribute more than £132m to the south west economy, Netflix has said.
Period dramas Persuasion and Rebecca, filmed in the region, have also contributed to the financial boost.
Bridgerton, filmed in Bath, has been credited with helping the city enjoy a post-pandemic boost to tourism.
Netflix credited the south west of England as a "creative powerhouse".
The UK is Netflix's biggest production hub outside of the US, with a content budget of $1bn (£740m) in 2020, more than 60 shows in production and more than 10,000 jobs for cast and crew.
It said the south west region's talented crews, production houses and beautiful landscapes, come together to make it "one of the best places to do business in the UK".
Bridgerton, which stars Phoebe Dynevor and Nicola Coughlan, has helped Bath generate at least £1.5m for the local economy.
Productions have also supported more than 500 businesses across the south west, creating 1,000 jobs across the UK supply chain.
Anna Mallett, vice president of physical production for Netflix in EMEA/UK, said: "We've long known that the south west of England is a creative powerhouse.
"Its highly skilled and versatile workforce, sumptuous landscapes and state of the art facilities make it a natural home for Netflix productions, from agenda-setting natural history documentaries to the most talked-about drama."
West of England mayor Dan Norris said: "It is good to see Netflix and other production companies investing in our fantastic region bringing high-skilled jobs.
"Shows like Bridgerton, and a favourite of mine, David Attenborough: Our Planet, are watched and adored by viewers across the globe. They truly help put our area on the map."
Netflix is also due to partner with Aardman Animations, based in Bristol, on a new programme to encourage emerging and diverse talent to consider a career in animation.
The programme will also support the professional development of those already in the sector, and will include schools outreach, free animation courses and trainee places on Netflix Aardman productions.
Paula Newport, Aardman's director of people and culture, said: "Supporting careers in animation for emerging and diverse talent has become a real focus at Aardman, and we are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Netflix to extend the reach of our efforts."
