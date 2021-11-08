Wells murder probe launched after death of woman
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a woman's body.
Police were called to a property in South Street, Wells, shortly after 14:30 GMT on Sunday.
The cause of the woman's death is still to be formally established but detectives are treating it as suspicious, police said. The woman's next of kin have been informed.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.
A police spokesperson appealed for any CCTV, dashcam or phone footage of South Street over the weekend which could help.
