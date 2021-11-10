Wells murder: Sarah Ashwell's family utterly heartbroken
- Published
The family of a woman whose body was found at her home have said she "had so much of her life still to live".
Sarah Ashwell, 47, was found at the property in South Street, Wells, shortly after 14:30 GMT on Sunday.
Three men are currently in custody arrested on suspicion of murder after police launched an investigation.
In a statement Ms Ashwell's family added: "We are absolutely devastated by what has happened to Sarah, who we all loved so very much.
"Nothing can prepare you for such terrible news and we are utterly heartbroken."
Ms Ashwell leaves behind two sons. Her family said the fact she had been taken away from them was "unbearable".
Forensic teams are examining her home and police are appealing for CCTV, dashcam or phone footage.
Det Supt Gary Haskins, who is leading the police enquiry, said: "This is a fast-moving, complex investigation and we're exploring a number of lines of enquiry.
"The team is determined to find justice for Sarah and answers for her family."
Avon and Somerset Police have made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after recent contact with Ms Ashwell.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk