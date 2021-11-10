Sarah Ashwell: Fourth arrest over woman's death in Wells
A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the death of woman whose body was found at her home.
Sarah Ashwell, 47, was found dead at a property in South Street, Wells, shortly after 14:30 GMT on Sunday.
Avon and Somerset Police said the suspect, whose age was not given, was detained on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.
Of the three men already arrested on suspicion of her murder, two remain in custody.
A third man has been released under investigation, police said.
Det Supt Gary Haskins, who is heading the inquiry, described it as "fast-moving and complex".
'Utterly heartbroken'
He asked for anyone who was in South Street on Sunday, has dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of the area, or any other information to come forward.
In a statement released following her death, Ms Ashwell's family said: "We are absolutely devastated by what has happened to Sarah, who we all loved so very much.
"Nothing can prepare you for such terrible news and we are utterly heartbroken."
Ms Ashwell leaves behind two sons.