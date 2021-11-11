Restoration begins on rare medieval Somerset knight mural
Expert conservators from English Heritage have begun restoration of a castle's medieval knight mural.
The image of St George at Farleigh Hungerford Castle was commissioned as part of refurbishments in the 1440s by the First Lord of Hungerford.
But damp conditions and misguided previous attempts at preservation have left the saintly figure in disrepair.
The current work is part of a programme to conserve the painted interiors of the castle's chapel.
Conservators have begun fixing flaking paint and removing damaging wax residue on the Somerset mural.
The image of England's patron saint is the most substantial remaining wall painting in the castle and shows the figure of a kneeling knight wearing a tabard with the Hungerford arms alongside.
Since their discovery in 1844, the murals have been damaged by damp and incorrect preservative treatments.
Hot wax, applied between 1931 and 1955, drew out red pigments from the under-layer of paint and turned the backdrop from light grey to a pinkish colour.
English Heritage's senior collections conservator Rachel Turnbull said the wall paintings were a "beautiful and important example of medieval art", giving a "unique insight into the once rich interiors of the castle".
"Conserving centuries-old artworks like these is a delicate and complex task, and we can see here how previous, well-meaning conservators sometimes got it wrong," she said.
"Our expert conservators have carefully analysed the condition of the wall paintings to find just the right method for each part of the work.
"It's a painstaking process, but vital to ensure these historic paintings can be enjoyed by generations to come."
The work by English Heritage is part of a nationwide effort to safeguard 77 wall paintings in English Heritage's portfolio.
