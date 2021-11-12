Watchet's missing goose Derek to get statue
- Published
A fundraiser for a statue in memory of a much-loved female goose called Derek has received donations from across the world.
Derek was a popular resident of Watchet Harbour in Somerset but is now feared dead after disappearing three weeks ago - with only feathers so far found.
Carron Scott, who runs a Facebook page for fans of the bird, said she had been "sorely missed by everyone".
She hopes to raise £3,000 for a bronze bust that will sit on the esplanade.
Derek flew in with a gaggle of geese ten years ago but never migrated.
She received a lot of attention as the only snow goose in the area and was named Derek, a name which stuck even after it was discovered she was female.
Boat owners who fed her daily said she got "very bossy" if her breakfast of broccoli and Weetabix was late.
The harbour was inspiration for Samuel Taylor Coleridge's poem the Rime of the Ancient Mariner, and that statue attracts many visitors.
Ms Scott said: "I've had people contact me who saw Derek while they were here on holiday.
"She was fun and never afraid of the limelight and made several TV appearances, often in the background."
Derek may soon appear in the foreground as the BBC's comedy show, "Have I Got News For You?" has been in touch with Ms Scott after the story appeared in the Guardian newspaper.
Despite the media attention, Derek's disappearance remains a mystery as her body was never found, only feathers.
Residents fear she may have fallen victim to an animal attack as a pet peacock was recently taken by a fox.
Any money left over from the fundraising campaign will be given to local charities.
Three sculptors have expressed an interest in making the life-size statue of Derek, but it will need council approval.
Ms Scott said she hoped they get it as "Derek is a part of Watchet's history".