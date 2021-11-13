Sarah Ashwell: Man to appear in court charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a mum of two who was found dead in her home.
The body of 47-year-old Sarah Ashwell was discovered in Wells, Somerset, on Sunday afternoon.
Antanas Jankauskas, 38, of Wookey, Somerset, has been charged with murder and will appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court later.
Ms Ashwell's family said they were "absolutely devastated" and "utterly heartbroken" by her death.
Avon and Somerset Police arrested four men, including Mr Jankauskas, on suspicion of murder.
The other three have been released under investigation, although one has been recalled to prison over other matters, police said.
A fifth man, held on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released while investigations continue.
Det Supt Gary Haskins said the investigation had involved more than 100 officers and staff.
"The picture we have built up is of a mother, daughter and friend who was well-known and well-loved and whose loss is deeply felt. Our thoughts are with her loved ones," he said.
"It's important to say that our work to get justice for Sarah and answers for her family is far from over."
In a statement, Ms Ashwell's family said: "Sarah had so much of her life still to live. It is unbearable for us to think that this has been taken away from her and that she has been taken away from us.
"We are incredibly touched by the many kind and loving tributes that have been posted on social media by friends and loved ones in the last few days.
"It is a comfort for us to be reminded how well-loved she was and that so many people had such affection for her."
