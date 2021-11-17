Widow of motorcyclist killed in crash launches road safety campaign
The widow of a motorcyclist who died when he was hit by a truck has said she has "never known pain like it".
Father-of-two Adam Ledger, 33, was killed when the vehicle pulled out in front on him on the A378 near Taunton.
His wife, Sam, said their lives were "turned upside down" last December.
"I can't believe that my husband has been taken away from me. How do you explain to (our children) that their Dad went out on his motorbike and will never be back?" she said.
Mrs Ledger is using road safety week - which runs from 15-21 November - to launch a road safety campaign in her husband's memory.
She is planning on visiting schools and colleges in the area to hold talks and speak about the impact his loss has had on the family.
"Our family is lost and I have never known pain like it," the 36-year-old from Langport, Somerset, said.
"We've had our future dreams stolen from us and we never even got the chance to even say goodbye or I love you, which I think is the hardest thing of all.
"Adam was amazing with the children. During lockdown he taught them and they really listened and learned from him. It was like he was a natural teacher.
"Since the accident it's difficult to find the words to say how our lives have been turned upside down.
"The won't get to see Evie and Jack celebrate life's milestones such as passing exams, starting work or getting married is heart-breaking.
"Evie often asks who is going to walk her down the aisle now?"
Mr Ledger, a former weapons technician and bomb disposal expert and Mrs Ledger, a reservist physical training instructor, met when they were in the RAF and married in 2012.
'Find some good'
He had left the military to become a safety engineering manager while studying a masters degree.
He was out for a bike ride when a truck pulled out of a side road and into his path at around 11:40 GMT on 12 December last year.
The truck driver pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and received a six-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, a 12 month motoring ban and 150 hours' community service.
Mrs Ledger said while "nothing can turn the clock back" she wants to honour her husband's memory by trying "to find some good from all of this".
"The importance of road safety cannot be overstated and I want to do everything I can to spread the message when it comes to the need to take care on the roads."
