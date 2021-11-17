Yatton attempted murders: Man admits trying to kill parents
A man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his elderly parents.
James Richardson, 33, of no fixed address, admitted trying to kill his mother and father, Janet and George Richardson.
The couple, who are in their 60s, were found seriously injured at a property in Yatton, Somerset, on 10 April and taken to hospital.
He will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 22 November.
Richardson, who attended the hearing via video link from a hospital, also admitted assaulting a police officer the day after the incident.
He denied breaching a restraining order that was put in place by Bristol Magistrates' Court in July 2020 preventing him from contacting his parents or visiting their home address.
The court heard a number of psychiatric reports would be produced at the sentencing.
