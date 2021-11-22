Yatton man James Richardson sentenced for trying to kill his parents
A man has been sentenced to at least 24 years in custody for the attempted murder of both of his parents.
James Richardson, 33, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court after he admitted trying to kill Janet and George Richardson.
The couple, in their 60s, were found seriously injured at a property in Yatton, Somerset, on 10 April.
Jurors heard Richardson had spent six years in psychiatric units and had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
He will begin his sentence in a hospital for mentally ill patients and will be transferred to prison when he is deemed to be well enough.
Richardson admitted striking his parents three times with a crowbar "with full force" after going to their home to ask for money and to collect some property.
His father George Richardson suffered a fractured skull and elbow, and his mother Janet was found with the crowbar still lodged in her skull.
She has only recently been discharged from hospital into a nursing home.
Sentencing judge Julian Lambert told Richardson: "You are dangerous, very dangerous, and you will be so for a very long time."
The court heard that he had also breached a restraining order preventing him from contacting his parents or visiting their home address.
