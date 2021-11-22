Man and woman found dead in Somerset village
A man and a woman were killed at a property in Somerset with two young children inside.
The pair, aged in their 30s, were found with serious injuries at the house in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton at about 21:45 GMT on Sunday.
The two young children inside the property were unhurt, Avon and Somerset Police said.
A double murder inquiry has been launched and two men, aged 34 and 67, have been arrested.
A police cordon is in place at two properties on the street while officers carry out a forensic examination of the scene.
'Distressed'
A formal identification of the man and woman is yet to be carried out.
Det Insp Neil Meade, of the major crime investigation team, said: "The thoughts of everyone in the force this morning are with the families of the two people who sadly died last night.
"Two young children were inside the property at the time of the incident and while thankfully they weren't hurt, they are understandably distressed at what has happened.
"They are being looked after and specially trained officers have been deployed to support the victim's families in what is undoubtedly the most difficult of times."
The force said that due to prior police contact with those involved, a voluntary referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
