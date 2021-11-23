Jennifer Chapple stabbed to death as children slept upstairs
- Published
A woman was stabbed to death in her home as her two children were asleep upstairs, police have said.
Jennifer and Stephen Chapple, who also died, were found at the house in Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton, Somerset, on Sunday night.
Their children, aged five and six, are now being looked after by family members, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Two men, aged 34 and 67, were arrested on suspicion of murder. The older man has been released under investigation.
Magistrates granted an extension to the custody time limit in relation to the younger man.
A post-mortem examination confirmed Mrs Chapple died from multiple stab wounds.
Investigations into Mr Chapple's cause of death are ongoing.
Det Insp Neil Meade said: "What happened to Stephen and Jennifer is utterly heart-breaking and I can't begin to imagine the impact their deaths will have on their two children.
"This is a tragic incident which has shocked the community."
