Jennifer and Stephen Chapple: Man appears in court over murders
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a couple while their children slept upstairs.
Jennifer and Stephen Chapple were found seriously injured at their house on Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, at 21:45 GMT on Sunday.
They had been stabbed multiple times and died at the scene.
Colin Reeves, 34, also of Dragon Rise appeared at Taunton Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody to appear at Exeter Crown Court on 26 November.
A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr and Mrs Chapple had died from stab wounds.
A second man, aged 67, was arrested on suspicion of the two murders on Sunday evening, and was released under investigation on Tuesday.
Avon and Somerset Police confirmed he remains under investigation.
