Campaigner 'thrilled' as Down Syndrome law moves step closer
A campaigner whose son has Down's syndrome has said she is "thrilled" local authorities could soon be obliged to support people with Down's syndrome.
A Private Members Bill, ensuring those with the genetic condition receive health, education and housing support, has received the government's backing.
If passed by Parliament it could become law in England by February.
Campaigner Wendy O'Carroll from Bishopswood in Somerset said: "I'm absolutely thrilled about it."
Her son Oliver Hellowell, 25, has Down's syndrome.
'Raising awareness'
She said: "It's brilliant that it's got this far, that it's got enough support to get this far and we would hope that next year it'll become law."
"It's something that should have happened a long time ago," she added.
Mrs O'Carroll founded the charity Ups and Downs Southwest in 1996 following the birth of her son.
Since then it has supported hundreds of parents across the region whose children have Down's syndrome.
Mrs O'Carroll, a special educational needs consultant, said she had battled "extraordinary discrimination" with Mr Hellowell.
This included an exam board refusing to give him a GCSE in photography because they did not believe that "someone with Down's could have taken those" pictures.
Birth to adulthood
Mr Hellowell - now 25 - has published a book of his photographs.
She said the Down Syndrome Bill making its way through Parliament was key to improving the "provision that is available for people with Down's syndrome from birth all the way through to adulthood".
"There are so many areas that are still lacking in training and awareness and I think this will help with all those things," she said.
The bill received cross party support at its first reading and government backing at its second reading earlier.
It was proposed by North Somerset MP Dr Liam Fox after he was selected at random to put forward a Private Members' Bill - a proposed law made by an individual MP rather than a party.
If passed into law the UK would be the first country in the world to have such legislation, making it a "beacon for others to follow", Dr Fox said.
"I think that this would be a real flag waving (exercise) for Global Britain because it says this is what we value in this country," he added.
Campaigners are hoping the bill is passed before World Down Syndrome Day on 21 March.