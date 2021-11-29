Bath: City's anti-terror 'ring of steel' could be expanded
Plans for a second, expanded, counter-terrorism "ring of steel" around a World Heritage city have been revealed.
The wider secure zone around Bath would be controlled by the police and cover much of the city.
Last July, the council approved measures in a central, smaller, area to prevent vehicles being used as weapons.
Police said the new controls would only be used in the event of a heightened threat, as a result of an incident, or during crowded events.
The proposals came to light through correspondence published by Bath and North East Somerset Council and a freedom of information request to Avon and Somerset Police, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
They show the new boundary could span an area from Marlborough Buildings to Pulteney Road.
Councillor Manda Rigby, the cabinet member for transport said the proposed Anti-terror Traffic Regulation Order (ATTRO) covered a wider city centre area and it had been "recommended by the police as a mechanism for the protection of the city from a terrorist incident and for pre-planned events".
High footfall
"This ATTRO would be in the control of the police," she said. "The other covers a smaller city area to be in place at all times to protect areas of high footfall administered by the council."
The freedom of information request shows that Avon and Somerset Police's then Chief Constable Andy Marsh initially recommended wider controls in February last year.
A police spokesperson said the ATTRO for the wider area would give police powers to restrict access into the area using "proportionate temporary measures" if required.
They added it would supplement "physical security measures" in order to prevent vehicles and pedestrians entering a road within the designated area.
The inner, central, counter-terror zone, which is due to be introduced in the spring, will see a number of streets closed to vehicles from 10:00 until 18:00.
Temporary security measures have been in place in the city since 2016 in response to intelligence that said, although there was no immediate threat, Bath was a potential target given its large footfall, international prominence, and historic assets.
