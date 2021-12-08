Bath CAZ: Diesel HGVs and buses could be charged
- Published
All diesel HGVs and buses could be charged £100 to enter a city centre in order to tackle air pollution.
A clean air zone was introduced in Bath in March, charging drivers of older commercial vehicles for coming into the city.
More modern, less-polluting diesels were not affected.
Now a new report says air quality needs to improve further and recommends all diesel vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes should be charged.
The report will be presented to cabinet members at Bath and North East Somerset Council (BANES) on 16 December.
It says the CAZ has had a positive impact, but air quality in Bath still breaches national limits in a number of areas, including at sites around Cleveland Place.
Lorries would be the first to be affected, with the changes spreading to cover other vehicles next year.
The council has not yet worked out when buses and coaches would have to begin paying, but said they will ultimately have to comply.
Councillor Manda Rigby, cabinet member for transport, said: "The issue of heavy vehicles using this unique and historic city as a through route has long been a problem for residents.
"And while we have made great strides in improving air quality in the city through the introduction of CAZ, there are still hotspots where pollution exceeds government targets particularly around Cleveland Place.
"To improve air quality and protect the amenity of the city, we had considered restricting HGV movements over the [Cleveland] bridge. However, this has the potential to divert traffic onto roads in neighbouring authorities.
"I therefore welcome this opportunity to consider the recommendations to extend zone charges to the heavier Euro VI HGVs, and also to strengthen our transport policies."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk