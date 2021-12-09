Somerset's over 60's targeted in domestic abuse campaign
A campaign for older victims of domestic abuse has started in Somerset.
Charity Saves Lives said it found that people aged over 61 were typically abused for twice as long as younger people before they sought help.
Safer Somerset Partnership said that was why services specifically for older people were required.
Its chair Heather Shearer said many more older people experienced abuse and eight over 60s who were abused at home had died in the county since 2019.
Further research from Save Lives suggests the older cohort was much more likely to experience this behaviour from an adult family member or current partner than those aged 60 and under; and nearly half of those people had a disability too.
Ms Shearer said: "As part of our new domestic abuse strategy and to implement the services required under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, we will be working to ensure that the specific needs of older people are identified, and services are designed accordingly."
Safer Somerset Partnership has opened a domestic homicide review into the death of 78-year-old David Jackson from Berrow.
His wife Penelope was found guilty of his murder in October.
The Safer Somerset Partnership is appealing to anyone experiencing fear and harm from their partners, ex-partners, or family members to seek help and support.
It encouraged other people to reach out to family and friends whom they suspected of being abused and to point them in the direction of support services like Somerset Survivors.
