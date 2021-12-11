Police hunt armed duo who threatened driver near Bath
A delivery driver was threatened by an armed man on a rural lane.
Avon and Somerset Police said the driver, in his 20s, was on King Lane in Clutton, Somerset, on Friday when he was approached by two men in a black car just after 12:00 GMT.
One of them got out of the vehicle and aimed a firearm at the van driver, who drove away.
The force has asked for anyone who may have seen the black car in the area, south-west of Bath, to get in touch.
"A search of the area was conducted by armed officers but they were unable to locate the offenders," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesman.
