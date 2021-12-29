Chard: Oscar Mayer factory workers find new jobs
By Ruth Bradley
Political reporter, BBC Radio Somerset
- Published
Hundreds of people made redundant when a ready meal factory closed have been able to find new work in Somerset.
In December 2020 food manufacturer Oscar Mayer announced it would be closing its factories in Chard.
It had been in the town for nearly 40 years when production ended in August 2021.
Chard's mayor has now said just 30 of the 860 former staff have been left out of work.
Jason Baker said: "We were all really worried when the announcement first came out.
"It was really good news to see that everyone, pretty much, had moved on to future employment either within the town or the surrounding areas."
Around 100 former Oscar Mayer staff have gone on to work for the town's biggest employer, Numatic, which makes the well known red Henry vacuums.
Abi Haslock worked in HR for the food producer for three years, and is now in a similar role for Numatic.
'Friendly faces'
"I went to school in Chard and we used to say 'Oh you can smell Oscar Mayer' but I was surprised how many people worked there, and how long they'd work there - lots had been there more than 20 years."
Miss Haslock said she is pleased to have moved from one historic local company, to another.
"It is similar, both companies are in manufacturing so I'm used to the environment," she said.
"Everyone's been really welcoming, everyone's really friendly, it's made what could have been a really stressful time into something positive.
"And it's nice to walk around the site and see a friendly face from Oscar Mayer once in a while as well."
Nick Rymell worked at Oscar Mayer for 26 years, nearly all his working life.
He joined the filling department before being trained as a chef.
Mr Rymell decided he didn't want to work in a factory again so he is now a support worker for adults with autism.
'Really rewarding'
"I go into their homes for 24 hours at a time, take them out if they want to go out, make sure they take their medicine, help cook their meals," said Nick.
"I've gone from something very physical at the factory, to something more mentally challenging, but it is really rewarding. The people that I help are really nice.
"You're making someone's life that little bit better. It's really good."
Andrew Sochon was the shift manager on the last production day at the factory in August, having worked there for nearly 22 years.
"I managed to hold back the tears until I got home; there were a lot of tears. Then a few of us went out for some drinks. And then a few more drinks," he said.
"There was a lot of emotion but there was also some relief it was over.
"It was time to move on with life, but it was very difficult to say goodbye to that part of my life."
'Part of Chard's culture'
Mr Sochon gave himself a seven week break before his old boss put him forward for a role at a drinks factory in Bridgwater.
He started in October with three months of night shifts initially.
"It's going well, it's looking good for me," he said.
He thinks it will be another six months before the full impact of Oscar Mayer's closure is felt in Chard, pointing out the hundreds of workers who spent a lot of money in local shops.
"It's been a massive part of Chard's culture," said Mr Sochon.
"When you drove down the hill, you'd see the factory, you'd smell the food. That's part of Chard's history."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk