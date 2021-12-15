A303 closure: Car overturns in crash with vehicle
A major road has been closed after a car overturned in a crash with another vehicle.
The A303 near Ilchester in Somerset was shut in both directions following the crash, which occurred at about 13:20 GMT.
Avon and Somerset Police said the closure was between the A3088 and A37 and that diversions were in place.
National Highways South West said the road was likely to remain closed for several hours.
