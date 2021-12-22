Weston-super-Mare Grand Pier: Woman died after ad board hit her
A woman died after being struck by an advertising board on a pier earlier this year, it has emerged.
Emergency services attended the Grand Pier in Weston-super-Mare on 28 October. The woman died in hospital.
Police have prepared a report for the coroner and North Somerset Council said an investigation is under way.
Pier co-owner, Michelle Michael, said that until they had seen the coroner's report and "in consideration of the family", they are unable to comment.
The Grand Pier welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.
The pier, which has twice been destroyed by fires, was opened in its current form in October 2010.
Officers were called to the pier to assist paramedics as they treated a woman "who had reportedly been injured by an advertising board", Somerset Live reported.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson added: "Officers subsequently carried out an investigation into the incident and have submitted a report to the coroner.
"The woman's family have been kept updated and our thoughts continue to be with them at this difficult time."
An inquest into the woman's death, which happened on the same day the board hit her, is now expected to take place next year.
Ms Michael, who co-owns the pier with her brother Kerry Michael, said: "We are not aware that the incident led to the death and we believe that is why the coroner has been involved.
"Until such time as we see the coroner's report, and in consideration of the family, we are unable to comment further."
A spokeswoman for North Somerset Council confirmed it is leading an ongoing investigation and said their thoughts remain with the family.
"We are undertaking an investigation into the incident and the Health and Safety Executive are not involved," she said.
"We can confirm that initial investigations have indicated that the injuries sustained by the lady were related to the incident.
"The coroner will hold an inquest to determine the circumstances surrounding the death after considering all evidence and witness statements."
