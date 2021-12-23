Bath Hansford Square residents' parking plan a 'complete overreaction'
Plans to charge for on-street parking in part of Bath have been criticised as "scandalous and unnecessary" and a "complete overreaction".
A letter from Combe Down councillor Bharat Pankhania said some Hansford Square residents and those on nearby roads wanted a parking zone.
Bath and North East Somerset Council said it was not needed as parking had "never been an issue" there before.
But nearby Entry Hill has been selected for a possible zone.
It could be one of 15 priority liveable neighbourhood schemes that will see the rollout of a range of measures such as traffic calming, a residents' parking zone (RPZ) and electric vehicle charging.
The proposals include a map showing a possible RPZ between Wellsway and Bradford Road, stretching from Fox Hill in the east and past Hansford Road to Midford Road in the west.
The consultation includes a map where people can "pin" comments to different locations - but it does not stretch as far as Fox Hill.
Hansford Square resident Matt Conibere told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "There will be a lot of people who just aren't aware of the consequences of this.
"I think it's terribly undemocratic. I was shocked when I saw the vast swathe of land.
"We're two miles outside the city. We don't have a parking problem.
"There's bags of parking. This is another attack on motorists.
"My biggest concern is them trying to close Entry Hill [for a low traffic neighbourhood]. That will push traffic onto Wellsway and add to the congestion."
