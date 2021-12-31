Bath Royal United Hospital stops visits amid rise in Covid cases
A hospital has suspended visiting in response to rising numbers of Covid-19 on the wards and in the community.
The suspension at the Bath Royal United Hospital (RUH) started on 30 December and will remain until further notice.
Chief nurse Toni Lynch said the decision was not taken lightly but would keep patients and staff safe, which was their "top priority".
Visiting at the RUH was previously suspended from November 2020 until April 2021.
Cases of Covid-19 have continued to hit record highs due to the highly infectious Omicron variant, which officials have said now makes up 90% of all community cases in England.
Great Western Hospital in Wiltshire has also suspended visitors due to the rise.
A hospital spokesperson said: "We have made the difficult decision to suspend visiting at GWH as we continue to do all we can to help keep patients, staff and the community safe.
"There will be exceptional circumstances."
Under regular review
Ms Lynch said: "We know this is difficult for our patients and their loved ones [and] we are absolutely committed to helping our patients to stay in touch with their friends and family in other ways.
"Patients are encouraged to use phone calls and video calls, and our staff will help with this wherever possible."
Other than maternity visiting, the only exceptional circumstances where one visitor - an immediate family member or carer - will be permitted to visit are:
- Parent or appropriate adult visiting your child.
- Patients nearing the end of their life.
- Parent or carer accompanying a vulnerable adult.
There are no changes to maternity visiting guidelines.
Ms Lynch said visiting restrictions would be kept under regular review and the hospital "will make sure we publicise any future changes as and when they are made"
