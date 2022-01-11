Hinkley C: Former bank manager takes on chaplain role
- Published
A former bank manager is now providing a listening ear for staff travelling to one the country's newest power stations.
After almost 40 years in banking, Chris Pollard is now one of the chaplains for the thousands of workers based at Hinkley Point C.
The site in West Somerset is thought to be the largest building site in Europe.
"I'm not here to talk about religion, I'm just here to listen and give people a chance to let off steam," he said.
Mr Pollard has been in the part-time volunteer role since October, working with Somerset Passenger Solutions, the company responsible for ferrying the workers to and from the site each week.
"During my career as a bank manager I often felt a little like a social worker but the only solution I had to offer was money," the 57-year-old explained.
A growing team of chaplains now work in and around the Hinkley Point site offering help and mental health first aid to the thousands of workers and visitors.
Team leader Ewen Huffman has been working on site since January 2020 and is thought to be the first salaried chaplain ever employed in the construction industry in the UK.
"We describe ourselves as chaplains to all faiths and none," he explained.
"We had wanted to increase the number of volunteer chaplains for a while but Covid and the pandemic brought a halt to this.
"We understand life issues and we understand what it's like to be going through a crisis and want to be there to support people.
"Chris is a marvellous fit in his new role and as the team grows we are hoping to provide more support to the workforce here in Somerset into the future."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk