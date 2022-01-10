Tributes to woman, 17, killed in Weston-super-Mare crash
A 17-year-old woman who died in a car crash "lit up every room", her mother has said.
Aaliyah Sedley-Jones, known as Lily, died in the crash in Spring Hill, Weston-super-Mare, on Wednesday at about 20:20 GMT.
Paying tribute to Lily, her mother said: "You were my best friend, a breath of fresh air and you lit up any and every room."
Avon and Somerset Police is investigating.
The force said despite the efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, she died at the scene in the North Somerset town.
In a statement, her mother said that she was "taken just as your life was beginning and you were so excited for everything you had to look forward to".
She added: "You genuinely were too perfect for this cruel world and the time where I can be with you again cannot come soon enough."
'Tragic accident'
Her mother said that Lily's four brothers along with her family and friends "will keep your memory alive as long as we all live".
"We will never stop talking about you as you were the most caring, considerate, loving, funny, most beautiful girl and the time we had with you we will cherish forever.
"Taken from us at the worst age of only 17 in a sudden tragic accident that will forever haunt us.
"We were proud of you every moment of every day and we love you more than you could ever imagine my beautiful Lily."