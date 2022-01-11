Long Covid: Somerset girl, 9, raises over £3,000 for NHS
An "inspirational" nine-year-old girl who is recovering from long Covid has raised more than £3,300 for the NHS.
Emily, from Yeovil, in Somerset, is using a walking aid to complete laps of her garden to thank health workers who treated her in hospital.
Long Covid left her in extreme pain and affected her physical movement, meaning she is now learning how to walk again.
"She had a target of £100, which she's absolutely smashed. She's overwhelmed by it, as are we all," said dad Chris.
Emily tested positive for Covid-19 in September 2021 and spent 14 nights at Yeovil Hospital, unable to move without being in pain.
Her father said her condition deteriorated severely within a few days and it was a very worrying time.
"She woke up with a cough and cold back on 15 September and tested positive on a PCR but at that stage it was nothing major.
"But three days in, she had pain in her back and legs which progressed to screaming in agony and she couldn't move without being distressed.
"She went from being a very active nine-year-old to a child screaming in pain at the slightest touch," he said.
It was while Emily was in hospital that she decided to raise money for NHS Charities Together.
Emily's original plan was to complete 17 laps of her garden, finishing on Christmas Eve, but she has extended her challenge with the aim of completing the route unaided.
"On lap one she had to stop a few times but by lap 25 she made a few unaided steps. She's come on leaps and bounds and it's spurred her on," added her father.
"It's been worthwhile for her in many ways. She's an absolute inspiration to me and lots of people have said the same."
