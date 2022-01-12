Danny Cipriani's wife hits out at media over mistaken identity
- Published
The wife of Bath rugby player Danny Cipriani has described her "great distress" after the media wrongly linked the couple with a rape arrest.
Victoria Cipriani said on Twitter that the couple had been wrongly targeted by the media after reports a player had been arrested over an alleged rape.
Mrs Cipriani said the attention was "wholly unacceptable".
She added: "Neither Danny nor myself have been arrested, nor do we have anything to do with the reported case."
Police said an England rugby international had been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenager.
A 41-year-old woman was also arrested "on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence".
Both suspects have been released on bail "as enquiries continue".
In her Twitter post, Mrs Cipriani, who married the former Wasps player in April 2021, said "a load of journalists" had turned up outside the couple's home after the reports, causing her "great alarm and distress".
She added: "I presume they [the press] are making that wild guess because I am the same age as the woman is reported to be in the stories about that case.
"This is completely unwarranted and wholly unacceptable. Neither Danny nor myself have been arrested, nor do we have anything to do with the reported case, whatsoever.
"We do not know anything about it.
"The press have come to the wrong people and I would ask they leave us alone, immediately."
Cipriani, who played for Wasps, Melbourne Rebels, Sale and Gloucester, joined Bath in May 2021.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk