Man spat at Glastonbury shop worker when asked to wear mask
- Published
Police are investigating after a man spat at a shop worker who asked him to wear a mask.
The man went into a shop in Glastonbury High Street in Somerset and became verbally abusive when asked to wear a mask, said Avon and Somerset Police.
When he was asked to leave, he spat at a member of staff, leaving them feeling "shaken and distressed".
An image of a man who police wish to speak to as part of their investigation has been released.
The man, described as white, aged in his 40s or 50s, wearing a jacket, grey baseball cap and blue trousers or jeans, was seen in the area at the time.
The incident took place between 09:30 and 10:00 GMT on 15 December and led to the store being closed for a deep clean.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk