Covid: Bath hospital internal critical incident stood down
A hospital trust has stood down its "internal critical incident" after staff sickness and bed availability stabilised.
The Royal United Hospitals (RUH) in Bath declared the critical incident on 31 December 2021 amid rising Covid-19 cases.
Chief executive Cara Charles-Barks said they were now in a more stable position thanks to the support of staff.
However the situation at the hospital was "still challenging".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), she said: "I ask you to still please consider your healthcare options before you come to the RUH.
"Our focus continues to be making sure there is enough space in the hospital and community for those who need us and getting patients home safely once they are well enough to be discharged," she added.
"If your loved ones are in the RUH and able to get home please help us make that happen."
She went on to thank everyone who had supported them "through these difficult couple of weeks, particularly our staff who have shown such courage and compassion."