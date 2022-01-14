Stroke survivor proud to have turned life around
A man who lost the ability to walk and talk after a stroke says he is proud to have turned his life around.
Kirk Godbeer said he felt suicidal after suffering the stroke age 31 in March 2020, leaving him with sight and memory problems.
He now wants to help others and is supporting a Stroke Association campaign to raise awareness.
"I'm proud of myself. Having a stroke has given me confidence to open up and get the support I need," he said.
The chef from Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, suffered the stroke just days after the first Covid-19 lockdown.
"I remember a sharp pain and warm pins and needles in my face and side of one of my hands and my left arm went dead.
"The next morning I woke up still struggling with my left side. I didn't want my children to see me so I walked to my mum's. Everything from this point was a blur until I came round two days later in the Bristol Royal Infirmary," he said.
'Shower of strokes'
Mr Godbeer was told he had suffered a "shower of strokes" caused by blood clots. He has since been working hard to rebuild his life.
"I had to learn how to walk and talk by watching Youtube and listening to music.
"Learning to walk again started with baby steps. I had stairs at my mum's so I would use the two bottom steps as my recovery goal day by day," he said.
He is supporting the Stroke Association's call for people to make healthy changes to their lifestyle to reduce the risk of having a stroke.
"I'm proud I've managed to turn my life around, it was a terrible time around my stroke. I now want to help other stroke survivors to open up and talk more," he added.
