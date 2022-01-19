M5 closed northbound in Somerset after "serious incident"
A "serious incident" has closed the M5 northbound in Somerset, Highways England has said.
The carriageway was shut overnight between junction 22 for Burnham-on-Sea and 21 for Weston-super-Mare and is expected to be closed until at least 12:00 GMT.
Diversion routes are in place via the A38 and A370.
"We'd advise road users find alternative routes," an Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said.
