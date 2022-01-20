Somerset carnival park given go-ahead after narrow vote
- Published
A carnival park has been given the go-ahead in Somerset after nearly seven years of negotiations.
Sheds will be built on the Dillington Estate just outside of Ilminster following the approval of the planning application at a meeting of the South Somerset Area West committee.
A carnival club spokesman said he was "stunned" by the decision that is "the shot in the arm we all need".
However, several parish councils have voiced "significant concerns".
Steve Dawe, Joint Chair of the South Somerset Carnival Park Committee said that the sheds are "absolutely needed [because] we're running out of places we can build."
He explained that Harlequins carnival club is being evicted from its current build location and Eclipse carnival club must leave its location in June owing to housing developments.
"Ultimately, if we want to keep carnival going in Somerset, which of course we all do, we need somewhere to build these things."
Ilminster Town Council, worked with the South Somerset Carnival Park Committee to put forward plans for the new facility just outside the town where South Somerset carnival floats could be constructed and stored.
However, objections were submitted by local ward members, residents and environmental groups with a number of committee members criticising either the principle of building in the open countryside or the unsafe road network near the site.
Nick Loxton, chairman of Dinnington Parish Council said there are "significant road safety aspects and concerns on both the junctions that feed the tiny roads that lead to the proposed development site and also the size of those roads."
"They're mostly single track with little or no passing places with lots of bends and blind bends."Mr Loxton said the common thread through "every single objection" to the site included concerns over the highways and road safety.
He added that they also "don't want massive vehicles pumping out fumes, using diesel and damaging the environment".
Councillor Sue Osborne, whose Windwhistle ward includes the site, said she supported local carnivals but argued the location would be neither appropriate nor a "magic bullet" to revive the flagging fortunes of certain clubs.
"I am not anti-carnival, but is putting a carnival park of this size and scale, away from an urban centre where most of its participants live, with no access to public transport or footpaths, really in its best interests?"
However, Mr Dawe said he respected their concerns and pledged to work with the community.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk