Negotiators called to Weston-super-Mare house siege
- Published
Police are in a stand-off with someone who reportedly barricaded themselves inside a house in Weston-super-Mare.
Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to the address in Turnock Gardens at about 11:00 GMT as part of an "ongoing investigation".
The force said "due to concerns" raised by officers it had "deployed a number of resources" including negotiators.
The road has been closed but the force said it did not believe there was a risk to the wider public.
It said a "small number" of residents living nearby had been evacuated as a precaution.
Ambulances and the fire service were also in attendance, police said.
